Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of FLEX LNG worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

