Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

About Novartis

NYSE NVS opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.