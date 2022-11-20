Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,576 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

