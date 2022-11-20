Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

PRU opened at $107.33 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

