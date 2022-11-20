Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ABB by 13.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 4.5% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.72 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

