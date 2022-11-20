Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 301,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.