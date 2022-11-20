Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

