National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $45.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Guggenheim to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Vision by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Vision by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

