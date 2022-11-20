National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $45.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Guggenheim to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
