Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $294.19 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00118449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00234647 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059406 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,889,530 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

