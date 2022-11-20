NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $119.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00010133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00076507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,606,750 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,606,750 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.7482581 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $100,046,028.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

