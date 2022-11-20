Neblio Price Up 36.3% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00010408 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $33.94 million and approximately $184.12 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.83 or 0.08384728 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00557031 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,809.39 or 0.29014619 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,666,068 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

