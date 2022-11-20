Neo (NEO) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Neo has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $472.44 million and $20.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00040435 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00556058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.15 or 0.28955757 BTC.
About Neo
Neo is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
