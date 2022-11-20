Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,427 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor accounts for about 2.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Nextdoor worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 411,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of KIND traded down 0.09 on Friday, hitting 2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.09. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 2.04 and a fifty-two week high of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nextdoor

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.98.

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.