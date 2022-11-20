Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $794,734.87 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexum has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

