Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

