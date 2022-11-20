Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.76. The company had a trading volume of 889,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

