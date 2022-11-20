NXM (NXM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343.52

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $38.53 or 0.00232406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $254.05 million and approximately $343.52 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,573.94 or 0.99978370 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003744 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.86896984 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $355.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

