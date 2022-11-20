O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.01 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

