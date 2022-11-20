O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in TC Energy by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

