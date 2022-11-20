O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $41,351,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE CNQ opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.