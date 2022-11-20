O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,663 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

