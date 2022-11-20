O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,515,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,516,000 after buying an additional 249,697 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 22,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,630,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

