O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 964.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 141.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 429,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.51 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

