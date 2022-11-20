O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

