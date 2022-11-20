O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,113 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,538,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5,200.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $90.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

