O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

