Oasis Network Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $219.83 million and approximately $17.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.25 or 0.07015824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00074567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00056494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022052 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04632446 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,281,343.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.