OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $37.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.