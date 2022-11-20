OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One OKB token can now be bought for $20.26 or 0.00124415 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $14.93 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

