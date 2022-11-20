Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

About OLO

OLO opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.17. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

