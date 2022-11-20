OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $1.15

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00006922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $160.64 million and $16.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00076509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023025 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.