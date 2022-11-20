Operose Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 12,737,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269,492. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

