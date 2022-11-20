Operose Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.79. 443,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,389. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

