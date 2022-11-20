Operose Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 482,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,872. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

