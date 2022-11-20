Operose Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.36. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.