Optimism (OP) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $175.74 million and $56.20 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00005117 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002571 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
