Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0809 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.85 million and $5.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,557.64 or 1.00006712 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00231273 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

