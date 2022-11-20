Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $308.05 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

