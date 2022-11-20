P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $146.88 Billion

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be purchased for about $33.60 or 0.00205904 BTC on major exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $146.88 billion and $89,228.27 worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

