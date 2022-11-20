Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 128.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $21.96.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.