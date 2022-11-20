Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.37-$3.44 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.53. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,604.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 715.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,949 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.