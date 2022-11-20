PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $586,646.79 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.79 or 0.08297615 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00496672 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.93 or 0.28276305 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.