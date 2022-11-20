Pax Dollar Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.20 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006251 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
