Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.46) to GBX 998 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.87) to GBX 910 ($10.69) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $989.71.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pearson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

