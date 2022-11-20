Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOT stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

