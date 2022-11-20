Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

