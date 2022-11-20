Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

