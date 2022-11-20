Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,977 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

