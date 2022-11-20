Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.