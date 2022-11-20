Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 137.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.05. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

